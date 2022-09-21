Paychex (PAYX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Paychex has set its FY 2023 guidance at $4.11-$4.15 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Paychex to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Down 1.2 %

PAYX stock opened at $120.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.