Peabody Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 29,350 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 71% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,173 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:BTU opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,585,781 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Peabody Energy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,116,471 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $101,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,279 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,138 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,907,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

