PennyMac Financial Services Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 10,725 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 678% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,379 put options.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, insider Derek Stark sold 5,705 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $323,017.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $2,636,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at $39,857,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 5,705 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $323,017.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,941 shares of company stock worth $4,848,629. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,940,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,953,000 after acquiring an additional 422,092 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,143,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,796,000 after acquiring an additional 160,039 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 379,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 539,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 4.2 %

PFSI stock opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.29.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $511.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

