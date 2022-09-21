Peterson Wealth Services Has $3.08 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.2% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.97 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $433.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

