Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Cut by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 653,411 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 127,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,208,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,338,000 after purchasing an additional 64,298 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 140,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 74,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

