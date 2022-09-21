Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Shares Down 11%

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 2.18 and last traded at 2.18. Approximately 5,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 2,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.45.

Piaggio & C. Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is 2.55.

Piaggio & C. Company Profile

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

