Piotr Szulczewski Sells 19,085 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 19,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $18,703.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,440,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,611,367.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 601,018 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $607,028.18.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 407,341 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $452,148.51.

On Monday, September 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,100,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $1,397,000.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 725,226 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $935,541.54.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 520,485 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $634,991.70.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in ContextLogic by 164.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $512,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 70.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 501,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 207,922 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $1,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

