Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.06% from the company’s previous close.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

LAC opened at C$38.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 44.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of C$24.65 and a 52-week high of C$53.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.06. The company has a market cap of C$5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.05.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.03. On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.8999999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

See Also

