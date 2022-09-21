Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 60 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,368 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.8% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Price Performance

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $242.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $239.64 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.