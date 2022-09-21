Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Shares Down 0.7%

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.69. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

