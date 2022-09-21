Post Holdings Partnering (NYSE:PSPC) Trading Up 0.3%

Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 1,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 40,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Post Holdings Partnering Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.

Get Post Holdings Partnering alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Post Holdings Partnering in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Post Holdings Partnering by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Post Holdings Partnering in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Post Holdings Partnering in the first quarter valued at about $3,521,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings Partnering Company Profile

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. Post Holdings Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Post Holdings Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post Holdings Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.