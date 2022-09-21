Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 33,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 85,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Prenetics Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prenetics Global stock. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Prenetics Global Limited ( NASDAQ:PRE Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Prenetics Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

