Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 33,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 85,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Prenetics Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Prenetics Global Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.94.
Institutional Trading of Prenetics Global
About Prenetics Global
Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.
Featured Stories
