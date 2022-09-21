Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA) Trading Down 2.9%

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.71 and last traded at $21.71. 2,502 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 418% from the average session volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.
Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34.
