Profit Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.3% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.68.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

