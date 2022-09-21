Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Prudential Financial by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

PRU stock opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

