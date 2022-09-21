Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for KB Home Raised by Analyst (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KB Home in a note issued to investors on Saturday, September 17th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.58. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $10.24 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KB Home’s FY2022 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet cut KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.77.

NYSE KBH opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. KB Home has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $50.20.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 337,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 45,172 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.