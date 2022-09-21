Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Reduced by Analyst

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for KBR in a research report issued on Sunday, September 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Get KBR alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KBR. Citigroup decreased their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. KBR has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in KBR by 9,478.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,765 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 251.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,332,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after acquiring an additional 953,223 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth about $40,373,000. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,395,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,058,000 after purchasing an additional 527,443 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1,212.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 484,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,520,000 after purchasing an additional 447,628 shares during the period.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.