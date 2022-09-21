Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Neo Performance Materials Inc. Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a report released on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$19.75 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday.
Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman bought 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.25 per share, with a total value of C$103,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,256 shares in the company, valued at C$1,375,380.
Neo Performance Materials Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.83%.
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
See Also
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.