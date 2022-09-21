Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Neo Performance Materials Inc. Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a report released on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$19.75 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:NEO opened at C$11.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$540.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of C$10.48 and a 52 week high of C$22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.64.

In other news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman bought 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.25 per share, with a total value of C$103,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,256 shares in the company, valued at C$1,375,380.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

