Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.12.

XM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 1,086.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,999,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,831 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 8,477.5% during the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 3,431,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $356.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.