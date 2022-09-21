Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 587,638 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

