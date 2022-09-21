Renee P. Tannenbaum Acquires 10,000 Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Stock

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $17,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cardiff Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $7.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 9,841.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

CRDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardiff Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

