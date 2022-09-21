ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.44

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $6.04. ReneSola shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 685,102 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on ReneSola from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.17 million, a P/E ratio of -133.75 and a beta of 2.20.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 92,707 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $410,692.01. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,749,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,480,546.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 26.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,620,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 765,933 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth $7,054,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 9.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 67.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

