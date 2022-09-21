Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average is $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renewable Energy Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 102,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

