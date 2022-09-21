Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Republic Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.50 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of RBCAA opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $824.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Republic Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $57.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 27.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Bancorp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

