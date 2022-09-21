Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bavarian Nordic A/S’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S in a report issued on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Bavarian Nordic A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share.

Separately, Cowen upgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Up 6.4 %

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $19.31.

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

