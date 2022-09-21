Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bavarian Nordic A/S’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S in a report issued on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Bavarian Nordic A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share.
Separately, Cowen upgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Up 6.4 %
Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile
Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bavarian Nordic A/S (BVNRY)
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.