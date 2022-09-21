Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for DigitalBridge Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DigitalBridge Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 19th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DigitalBridge Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Separately, Cowen reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 6.3 %

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

DBRG opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.79. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $34.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalBridge Group

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CFO Jacky Wu purchased 9,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,997.22. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,047,130.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

