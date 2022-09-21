Reviewing IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) & Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX)

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) and Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for IDEXX Laboratories and Virax Biolabs Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEXX Laboratories 0 2 6 0 2.75 Virax Biolabs Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $483.57, suggesting a potential upside of 43.07%. Given IDEXX Laboratories’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe IDEXX Laboratories is more favorable than Virax Biolabs Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

88.5% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and Virax Biolabs Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEXX Laboratories 20.07% 104.47% 26.50% Virax Biolabs Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and Virax Biolabs Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEXX Laboratories $3.22 billion 8.75 $744.84 million $7.75 43.61 Virax Biolabs Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Virax Biolabs Group.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats Virax Biolabs Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community. The company also offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy; products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; and point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers and SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR that are used in the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market; in-clinic chemistry, blood and urine chemistry, hematology, and SediVue Dx analyzers; SNAP rapid assays test kits. In addition, it provides Colilert, Colilert-18, and Colisure tests, which detect the presence of total coliforms and E. coli in water; Enterolert, Pseudalert, Filta-Max and Filta-Max xpress, Legiolert, and Quanti-Tray products; veterinary software and services for independent veterinary clinics and corporate groups. The company markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

About Virax Biolabs Group

(Get Rating)

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits, and med-tech and PPE products for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name; and med-tech and PPE products, such as employee protection equipment products under the ViraxCare brand name, as well as infrared thermometers, pulse oximeters, masks, gloves, and other PPE products. It also distributes nebulizing machines and smart wearable devices that alert employees to help them follow social distance guidelines. In addition, the company operates an online platform that sells ViraxClear and ViraxCare products. It serves clinics, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals, and other groups, as well as corporations, employees, individual consumers, hospital systems, and public and private institutions. The company operates in Europe, South America, the Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Virax Biolabs (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Virax Biolabs Group Limited in September 2021. Virax Biolabs Group Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.