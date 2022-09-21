Reviewing Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) & IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -31.64% -94.81% -26.52% IPG Photonics 17.91% 10.31% 8.97%

Volatility & Risk

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $783.28 million 1.38 -$254.52 million ($7.03) -3.47 IPG Photonics $1.46 billion 3.03 $278.42 million $5.02 17.56

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and IPG Photonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Maxeon Solar Technologies and IPG Photonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60 IPG Photonics 2 2 3 0 2.14

Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $23.60, indicating a potential downside of 3.12%. IPG Photonics has a consensus target price of $168.43, indicating a potential upside of 91.11%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of IPG Photonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks; and ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources. In addition, the company offers integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; high precision laser systems; specialized fiber laser systems; and optical transceiver and transponder modules for interconnecting electronic equipment, including Ethernet switches, IP routers and DWDM/SONET/SDH optical transport modules within telecommunications, cable multi-system operators, and data center networking applications. It's lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, communications, and medical and advanced applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

