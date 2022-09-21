Reviewing Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPHD) & MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPHD – Get Rating) and MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of MarketWise shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of MarketWise shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oncology Pharma and MarketWise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A MarketWise 0 2 4 0 2.67

Profitability

MarketWise has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 182.49%. Given MarketWise’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MarketWise is more favorable than Oncology Pharma.

This table compares Oncology Pharma and MarketWise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A MarketWise -67.60% N/A -74.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oncology Pharma and MarketWise’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MarketWise $549.18 million 1.37 -$1.01 billion N/A N/A

Oncology Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MarketWise.

Risk & Volatility

Oncology Pharma has a beta of -2.63, meaning that its share price is 363% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketWise has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MarketWise beats Oncology Pharma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma Inc., an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc. for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc. and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc. in June 2019. Oncology Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis. It provides its research across various platforms, including desktop and laptop, as well as mobile devices, such as tablets and mobile phones. The company serves approximately 972 thousand paid subscribers and approximately 13.7 million free subscribers. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

