Reviewing Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) and Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evoke Pharma has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Evoke Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Evoke Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 1 3.50 Evoke Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Evoke Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 545.83%. Given Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Paratek Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Evoke Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Evoke Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals -77.64% N/A -49.13% Evoke Pharma -372.04% -185.09% -70.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Evoke Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals $130.16 million 1.01 -$59.08 million ($1.69) -1.42 Evoke Pharma $1.62 million 4.37 -$8.54 million ($2.87) -0.74

Evoke Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paratek Pharmaceuticals. Paratek Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evoke Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals beats Evoke Pharma on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Allergan plc; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and contract with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to support the development of NUZYRA for the treatment of pulmonary anthrax. In addition, it has license agreement with Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop, import, and sell the XERAVATM product, which is used for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections caused by bacteria. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females. The company markets its products to gastroenterologists, internal medicine specialists, primary care physicians, and select health care providers. Evoke Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

