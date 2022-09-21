Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after buying an additional 4,982,885 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after buying an additional 3,627,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after buying an additional 3,358,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.97 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $433.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.30.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

