REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

REX American Resources Price Performance

REX opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $493.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REX. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 27.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Further Reading

