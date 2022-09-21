Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.43.

RZLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated an “assumes” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolute

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RZLT. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,864,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolute Stock Performance

About Rezolute

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. Rezolute has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

