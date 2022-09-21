Roundhill Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:WEED) Trading Down 2%

Roundhill Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:WEED – Get Rating) was down 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Roundhill Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.