Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,351,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,485 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412,851 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,605,000 after acquiring an additional 608,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $1,635,969,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,450,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,878,000 after acquiring an additional 174,908 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $95.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $90.75 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

