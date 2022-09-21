RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Shares Up 3.3%

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. 261,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 167,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $282.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.

Get RVL Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RVL Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.