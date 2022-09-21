S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 623 ($7.53).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Numis Securities lowered their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 215 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 360 ($4.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.73) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Insider Transactions at S4 Capital

In other news, insider Scott Spirit purchased 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £44,212.50 ($53,422.55). In other news, insider Scott Spirit purchased 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £44,212.50 ($53,422.55). Also, insider Mary Basterfield purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £26,600 ($32,141.13).

S4 Capital Stock Performance

About S4 Capital

SFOR opened at GBX 143.50 ($1.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £805.14 million and a PE ratio of -13.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07. S4 Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 110.39 ($1.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 878 ($10.61). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 146.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 254.05.

(Get Rating)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Stories

