Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAFRY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Safran from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Safran from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €134.00 ($136.73) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Safran Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

