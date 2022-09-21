Salvus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,858 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,400.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.77 and its 200 day moving average is $130.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

