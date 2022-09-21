Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

SAXPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Sampo Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Sampo Oyj from €42.00 ($42.86) to €45.50 ($46.43) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

