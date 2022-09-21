Sanders Morris Harris LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,008.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after purchasing an additional 639,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $14,053,756,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,936,342 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,833,435,000 after purchasing an additional 227,382 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

