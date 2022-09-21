Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Trading Down 1.5%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.00. 4,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 22,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$192.95 million and a PE ratio of -11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.