Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHLAF. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 180 to CHF 170 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 235 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 205 to CHF 180 in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Schindler Stock Down 0.4 %

SHLAF opened at $161.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.45. Schindler has a 1 year low of $161.10 and a 1 year high of $279.00.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

