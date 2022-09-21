Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 78.9% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 17,711 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 639,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 156,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 39,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 27,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

