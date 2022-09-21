Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ – Get Rating) was up 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $299.00 and last traded at $299.00. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.39.

Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption.

