Scott Greasley Purchases 896,882 Shares of Anagenics Limited (ASX:AN1) Stock

Anagenics Limited (ASX:AN1 – Get Rating) insider Scott Greasley acquired 896,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,493.99 ($21,324.47).

Anagenics Limited operates as a health and beauty-tech company in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and internationally. The company develops and sales FGF5 inhibitor hair health and hair growth products under the evolis, evolis Professional, Lexilis Hybrid, Jo-Ju RED, and Lexilis BLACK brands. It markets its products through various channels, including e-commerce, television shopping, wholesale pharmacy and salons, and cross border export markets.

