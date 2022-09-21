Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,425 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 110.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

NYSE:SE opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

