SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Position Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEI Investments stock opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.16. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,208.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,208.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,802,964.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

