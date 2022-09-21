Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Sempra were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after buying an additional 1,397,703 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,223,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,114,000 after buying an additional 771,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.11.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE stock opened at $168.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.86.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.29%.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.