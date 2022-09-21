ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) versus OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Financial Survey

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ShockWave Medical and OrthoPediatrics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical 1 1 6 0 2.63 OrthoPediatrics 0 0 4 0 3.00

ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus price target of $244.86, indicating a potential downside of 15.59%. OrthoPediatrics has a consensus price target of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.23%. Given OrthoPediatrics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OrthoPediatrics is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical 15.11% 21.25% 15.33% OrthoPediatrics -10.88% -7.49% -5.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares ShockWave Medical and OrthoPediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

95.4% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ShockWave Medical and OrthoPediatrics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical $237.15 million 43.78 -$9.14 million $1.46 198.68 OrthoPediatrics $98.05 million 10.60 -$16.26 million ($0.60) -81.23

ShockWave Medical has higher revenue and earnings than OrthoPediatrics. OrthoPediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ShockWave Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ShockWave Medical beats OrthoPediatrics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ShockWave Medical

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc tibia, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform, Femur system, Orthex, QuickPack, and ApiFix Mid-C system. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.